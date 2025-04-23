Weston Wilson News: Ready for season debut

The Phillies activated Wilson (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Wilson opened the season on the shelf after suffering a moderate left oblique strain early in spring training, but he's ready to make his 2025 debut with the Phillies after completing a 10-game minor-league rehab assignment. Between stops with Single-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Wilson slashed just .158/.304/.237 over 46 plate appearances, though some rust was to be expected after he didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games. Now that he's healthy, the right-handed-hitting Wilson could end up settling into the short side of a platoon in left field with the left-handed-hitting Max Kepler.