Will Benson News: On bench versus lefty

Benson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The 26-year-old has gone 12-for-34 with five homers in 10 games since being called up by Cincinnati on May 9, but he'll sit Tuesday against Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter. Benson should continue to see plenty of at-bats while filling the strong side of a platoon in right field with Jake Fraley (calf) sidelined.