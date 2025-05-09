Will Benson News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Reds recalled Benson from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With Benson getting the promotion and Austin Hays (hamstring) returning from the injured list Friday, the Reds are turning over their outfield depth chart. Both Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise were optioned to Triple-A to make room. Benson slashed .289/.377/.521 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases at Louisville.