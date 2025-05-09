Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Reds recalled Benson from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With Benson getting the promotion and Austin Hays (hamstring) returning from the injured list Friday, the Reds are turning over their outfield depth chart. Both Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise were optioned to Triple-A to make room. Benson slashed .289/.377/.521 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases at Louisville.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now