Will Benson News: Rips two homers
Benson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Benson stayed red-hot Sunday and provided all of the offensive production in the 3-1 victory. He's gone deep five times during his four-game homer streak. Since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier this month, he's gone 11-for-26 (.423) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI. Benson's hot bat has earned him regular playing time lately, and that should continue, at least until Jake Fraley (calf) returns.
