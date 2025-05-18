Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Rips two more homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 11:05am

Benson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Benson stayed red hot Sunday and provided all of the Reds' offensive production in the victory. He's now gone deep five times over his past four games and is batting .423 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on May 9. The 26-year-old should continue to hold down a strong-side platoon role until Jake Fraley (calf) returns from the injured list.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now