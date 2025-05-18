Will Benson News: Rips two more homers

Benson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Benson stayed red hot Sunday and provided all of the Reds' offensive production in the victory. He's now gone deep five times over his past four games and is batting .423 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on May 9. The 26-year-old should continue to hold down a strong-side platoon role until Jake Fraley (calf) returns from the injured list.