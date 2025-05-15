Will Benson News: Starts in center field

Benson started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Benson started in place of the injured TJ Friedl, who was held out of the lineup with a wrist injury. Benson had been filling in for Jake Fraley (calf) in right field and is 3-for-11 with two doubles, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored over four games since returning to the majors. Rece Hinds started in right field Wednesday.