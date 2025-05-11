Will Benson News: Starts in right field

Benson started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Astros.

Benson made his first start since being called up Friday. The lefty batter stepped in for the injured Jake Fraley (calf) and likely will see opportunities whenever the Reds face a right-hander. Benson and recent trade acquisition Connor Joe may platoon in right field while Fraley is unavailable.