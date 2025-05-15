Will Benson News: Three RBI in win

Benson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a two-RBI single during Thursday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Benson has bounced back and forth between the MLB and Triple-A this season, but he's seen extended action recently as TJ Friedl (wrist) and Jake Fraley (calf) tend to injuries. Thursday's contest marked Benson's first big-league homer and first multi-hit game of the 2025 campaign. Since being called up Friday, Benson is 5-for-14 (.357) at the plate.