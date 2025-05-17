Will Benson News: Thriving since call-up

Benson started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

Benson took Tanner Bibee deep in the second inning with a three-run shot to put the Reds on the board early. It was his second straight game with a homer and three RBI. He's filling in for the injured Jake Fraley (calf) but is hitting like he could replace Fraley (.205 average, .678 OPS) as the lefty-hitting component in a right field platoon. Since his call-up, Benson is 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles, two homers, seven RBI, three walks, a steal and three runs scored over six contests.