Will Brennan News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Brennan from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Brennan spent nearly all of the previous two seasons in the majors, but this is his first promotion in 2025 from Columbus, where he's slashed .304/.340/.419 with three homers in 35 games this season. Cleveland has received very little production from Nolan Jones and Jhonkensy Noel in right field, so it's possible Brennan will get some run at that position. Brennan is starting in right field and batting ninth Monday versus the Brewers. However, with a career .270/.308/.377 batting line at the big-league level, Brennan is hardly a good bet to produce if he does get an opportunity.