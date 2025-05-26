Fantasy Baseball
Will Smith News: Smacks homer in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks versus Cleveland in a 7-2 win Monday.

Smith capped the scoring in the contest with a 409-foot solo shot in the ninth inning. The backstop has belted a modest five homers on the season, but he's been among baseball's most reliable hitters by other metrics. Smith ranks second in the majors in both OBP (.456) and walk rate (18.1 percent). He also leads MLB with a .476 batting average with runners in scoring position, going 20-for-42 with 25 RBI in those situations.

