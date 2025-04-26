Will Vest News: Nabs third save

Vest walked one and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his third save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The 29-year-old righty continued a dominant stretch that has seen him reel off 11 straight scoreless appearances since giving up a solo homer to Mookie Betts on March 28. Vest appears to be the top option for saves right now in the Tigers' bullpen, posting a 0.75 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 12 innings on the season, although Tommy Kahnle -- who didn't pitch in Saturday's matinee -- also remains in the ninth-inning mix.