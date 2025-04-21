Will Vest News: Secures second save

Vest picked up the save in Monday's 6-4 win against the Padres, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

After both Tommy Kahnle (18 pitches) and Tyler Holton (28 pitches) appeared in Sunday's loss, Vest was called upon to polish off this win. The 29-year-old righty performed admirably, setting down the side in order on 10 pitches, nine of which were strikes. While Kahnle and Holton are the best candidates for saves in the Detroit bullpen, the closer situation is far from settled. Vest, with his stellar 0.93 ERA and 0.62 WHIP across 9.2 innings, is likely to see save opportunities here and there throughout the season.