Will Wagner Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Wagner (foot) was placed on the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons' 7-day injured list Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Wagner hasn't played since May 10 due to foot soreness, though recent reports suggested he could return soon. Instead, the 26-year-old will sit for at least another week in order to give the ailing foot additional rest. Wagner began the season with the big-league club but was sent down to Triple-A in late April after posting a meager .504 OPS over 68 plate appearances.