Will Wagner Injury: Out at Triple-A with sore foot
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Wagner has been sidelined recently at Triple-A Buffalo after fouling a ball off his foot, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Wagner hasn't played since Saturday but is expected back in action soon, per Schneider. The infielder is 8-for-30 with two home run in eight games with Buffalo since being optioned there in late April.
