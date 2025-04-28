Will Warren News: Chased early in loss

Warren (1-1) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Warren gave up a run in the second inning but most of the damage came from Ryan O'Hearn's three-run shot in the third. Warren has not thrown more than five innings in any outing this season and has failed to complete four frames in two of his last three starts. He now owns a 5.63 ERA with a 26:12 K:BB through 24 innings. Warren is projected to face the Rays at home this weekend.