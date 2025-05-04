Will Warren News: Mixed results in loss

Warren (1-2) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Warren was undone by a three-run fourth inning that included four singles and a walk. He also notched a season-high eight punchouts despite generating only seven whiffs on 102 pitches. The 25-year-old owns a 5.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 28.2 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.