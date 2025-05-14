Will Warren News: Strikes out nine Wednesday

Warren allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Warren's nine strikeouts were a season high, and he's now fanned 24 batters over his last 17 innings. The right-hander limited the damage to a two-run double by Julio Rodriguez in the third inning. Warren wasn't all that efficient Wednesday, throwing just 53 of 92 pitches for strikes, but he kept things from getting too lopsided, and the Yankees responded with late offense to keep him out of the loss column. He's now at a 4.61 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB over 41 innings over nine starts this season. Warren's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.