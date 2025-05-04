Will Wilson News: Starts at third base

Wilson started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Jose Ramirez was shelved after experiencing a sprained right ankle during Friday's game, which opened up the hot corner for Wilson. The Guardians have multiple options currently on the roster to fill in at third, but Ramirez's injury is not considered serious. Wilson is 3-for-16 two walks and a run scored since being called up in April.