Willi Castro Injury: Exits with bruised knee

Castro was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with a right knee contusion, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Castro fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat in the first inning of Friday's contest. He was able to finish his AB but was eventually replaced in the field during the second frame. The fact he remained in the game immediately after the incident could indicate his injury isn't too serious, but he may sit out another game or two to properly recover.