Willi Castro Injury: Expected to return early this week
Castro (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list as early as Tuesday and isn't expected to need a minor league rehab assignment, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
If he's fully healthy, Castro should jump back into the regular lineup with the Twins struggling to find production at second base and in need of spot starts in the outfield. Castro has been doing baseball activities and taking batting practice. He originally suffered the oblique injury April 16.
