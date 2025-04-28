Willi Castro Injury: Resumes baseball activities
Castro (oblique) worked out Monday and could be activated from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Castro will hit from the left side, which was hindered by his oblique injury, on Tuesday. If all goes well the Twins will then figure out his next course of action but it sounds like he may not need to go on a rehab assignment. He originally strained his right oblique on April 16.
