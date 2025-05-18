Willi Castro Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Castro after he fouled a ball off his knee during Friday's contest. The utility man was diagnosed with a bruise and should continue to be considered day-to-day. Kody Clemens is manning the keystone Sunday while Brooks Lee starts at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa (concussion).
