Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 8:28am

Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Castro after he fouled a ball off his knee during Friday's contest. The utility man was diagnosed with a bruise and should continue to be considered day-to-day. Kody Clemens is manning the keystone Sunday while Brooks Lee starts at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa (concussion).

Willi Castro
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
