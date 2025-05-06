Fantasy Baseball
William Contreras headshot

William Contreras Injury: Getting X-rays on finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 8:28pm

Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Contreras has been playing through a finger injury, and it's now bothering him enough to warrant taking him in for X-rays, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Murphy added that Contreras' finger has begun to affect his ability to keep pitches in his glove and hang onto his bat while swinging. More information on the 27-year-old's status will be available once the results of his tests come back, but the Brewers may look to use Eric Haase behind the plate more often in the near future if Contreras' finger continues to be an issue.

