William Contreras headshot

William Contreras News: Making third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Contreras will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Though he sat out Wednesday's 9-1 loss to Houston, Contreras confirmed that he planned to continue playing through a fractured middle finger on his catching hand. The two-time All-Star has been able to do just that over the past two games, catching eight innings Friday and nine more Saturday while going 1-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Even with the Brewers wrapping up their series in Tampa Bay on Sunday with a day game, Contreras won't be deployed as a designated hitter and will remain behind the plate, a sign the coaching and training staffs are comfortable with his health.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
