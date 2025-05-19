William Contreras News: Perfect day at dish
Contreras went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win over the Orioles.
Contreras knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning before hitting a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. He also swiped second after knocking in his second run of the contest. After an 11-game stretch without a multi-hit performance, he's collected three over his last five appearances. The recent hot streak has bumped his OPS up from .655 to .741 across 189 plate appearances.
