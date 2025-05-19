Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Contreras headshot

William Contreras News: Perfect day at dish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Contreras went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Contreras knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning before hitting a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. He also swiped second after knocking in his second run of the contest. After an 11-game stretch without a multi-hit performance, he's collected three over his last five appearances. The recent hot streak has bumped his OPS up from .655 to .741 across 189 plate appearances.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now