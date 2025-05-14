William Contreras News: Scores four times in win

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and four runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over Cleveland.

The 27-year-old backstop entered the contest in a 1-for-16 slump but ended up serving as a table-setter out of the cleanup spot Wednesday, as Rhys Hoskins drove in five runs out of the No. 6 hole. It's the fourth four-hit performance of Contreras' career and the first time he's tallied more than two hits in a game this season. He was struggling through 11 games in May prior to Wednesday's showing, having gone 5-for-39 (.128 average) with 12 strikeouts.