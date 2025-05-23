Willson Contreras Injury: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Contreras was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Diamondbacks due to back spasms, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Contreras removed from the Cardinals' lineup, Alec Burleson will shift over at first base, Brendan Donovan will move to left field and Nolan Gorman will start at second base. Contreras has slashed .299/.385/.493 with three home runs and 16 RBI across 78 plate appearances since the beginning of May.