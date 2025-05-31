Willson Contreras News: Smacks RBI double

Contreras went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, one walk and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

He contributed to both runs in Saturday's victory, scoring on a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly in the second inning and later driving in Masyn Winn with a ground-rule double in the fourth. Contreras has been slumping at the plate, slashing .224/.270/.345 over his past 15 games. The 33-year-old's power has noticeably declined in 2025, with his current .379 slugging percentage well below his career mark of .456. Despite a solid overall start to the season, the Cardinals would certainly benefit from Contreras rediscovering his power stroke.