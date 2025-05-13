Willy Adames News: Goes deep Tuesday

Adames went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Adames has three multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 10-for-39 (.256) with three homers, four doubles and six RBI in that span. The shortstop has had a lackluster start to his first year with the Giants, though he's batting .270 at home compared to .189 on the road. Overall, he has a .225/.304/.367 slash line, five homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and nine doubles across 191 plate appearances.