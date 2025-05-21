Willy Adames News: Hits first triple of 2025

Adames went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Adames put the Giants on the board in the fourth inning, crushing a fly ball to center field for his first three-bagger of the 2025 campaign. He posted his eighth RBI of May before coming around to score. The 29-year-old shortstop is slashing .239/.316/.465 with 13 runs scored, nine extra-base hits -- including three home runs -- and a 7:23 BB:K across 79 plate appearances this month. However, he has logged a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in May, up from 23.4 percent the rest of the season.