Willy Adames

Willy Adames News: Hits first triple of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Adames went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Adames put the Giants on the board in the fourth inning, crushing a fly ball to center field for his first three-bagger of the 2025 campaign. He posted his eighth RBI of May before coming around to score. The 29-year-old shortstop is slashing .239/.316/.465 with 13 runs scored, nine extra-base hits -- including three home runs -- and a 7:23 BB:K across 79 plate appearances this month. However, he has logged a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in May, up from 23.4 percent the rest of the season.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

