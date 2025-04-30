Willy Adames News: Multi-hit effort in defeat

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Adames blasted a 399-foot solo shot to right-center field in the fourth frame, putting the Giants on the board. The 29-year-old shortstop followed with a double to lead off the sixth frame and later came around to score on an RBI single by Jung Hoo Lee. Adames struggled to begin the 2025 campaign but has been trending upward of late, slashing .294/.381/.529 with four RBI, three runs scored and a 3:4 BB:K across 21 plate appearances in his last five games.