Willy Adames News: Struggles continue Friday

Adames went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Angels.

Adames failed to record a hit for the second consecutive game. He has gone 2-for-17 over his last four outings after logging his third multi-hit effort of the season against the Phillies on Monday. The 29-year-old shortstop has been cold to begin the 2025 campaign, posting the Giants' second-lowest batting average among qualified players. Adames is now slashing .185/.256/.272 with eight RBI, five extra-base hits and an 8:24 BB:K across a team-high 90 plate appearances.