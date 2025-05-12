MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 12

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 12

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 12, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

We don't have any starters in the $10k range but we do have a pair of team aces on the slate in Paul Skenes and Michael King. I have a slight preference towards King as he's posted two 35 DK point games to Skenes' zero, and faces an Angels team that is hitting a lowly .213 on the road on this year while also striking out at a high clip. We expect him to be the highest rostered pitcher on the slate. 

We've also starred Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Colin Rea in our optimizer. Rea checks in as the top point-per-dollar option as he's simply been really good with a 2.31 ERA and a .6 HR/9 ratio. Mahle also makes a lot of sense against the Rockies, who rank last in runs scored, xwOBA, and K rate. Note that David Peterson ranks in the top half of all the metrics below as well. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Paul Skenes12314
Michael King24

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Rangers6.59High
Cubs6.12High
Braves5.57High
Yankees4.81High
Padres4.711Low
Astros4.414Medium
Mets4.46Low
Diamondbacks4.35High
Giants4.08Medium
Royals4.016Medium
Mariners3.64Medium
Nationals3.410Medium
Pirates2.915Medium
Rockies2.913Low
Marlins2.712Low
Angels2.63Low

My primary team stack targets

Rangers vs. RHP Dollander (7.71 ERA, 2.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Jonah Heim, Joc Pederson, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Evan Carter

Cubs vs. RHP Quantrill (7.11 ERA, 1.67 WHIP). Key pieces: Jon Berti, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker, Michael Busch

Diamondbacks vs. RHP Verlander (4.45 FIP, 19.7 K%). Key pieces: Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas, Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll

Astros vs. RHP Wacha (18.4 K%, career 3.98 FIP). Key pieces: Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

