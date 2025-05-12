MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 12

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

We don't have any starters in the $10k range but we do have a pair of team aces on the slate in Paul Skenes and Michael King. I have a slight preference towards King as he's posted two 35 DK point games to Skenes' zero, and faces an Angels team that is hitting a lowly .213 on the road on this year while also striking out at a high clip. We expect him to be the highest rostered pitcher on the slate.

We've also starred Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Colin Rea in our optimizer. Rea checks in as the top point-per-dollar option as he's simply been really good with a 2.31 ERA and a .6 HR/9 ratio. Mahle also makes a lot of sense against the Rockies, who rank last in runs scored, xwOBA, and K rate. Note that David Peterson ranks in the top half of all the metrics below as well.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):