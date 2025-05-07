Willy Adames News: Tallies two hits in victory

Adames went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Adames singled in the first inning and knocked a double into left field during the fifth, delivering his second multi-hit performance over his last five games. The 29-year-old shortstop has gone 7-for-20 with two home runs and two doubles in that span, rebounding from an early-season slump after recording a .185 batting average over his first 20 appearances. Adames is now slashing .230/.314/.358 with 22 runs scored, 19 RBI and an 18:40 BB:K across 169 plate appearances.