Wilmer Flores News: Adds to league-leading RBI total

Flores went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Flores recorded his league-leading 28th RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the first frame. The veteran infielder has cooled off of late, batting .167 with just one RBI over his last four outings. Flores is slashing .248/.303/.455 with 13 runs scored, seven home runs and a 7:20 BB:K across 109 plate appearances so far this season.