Wilmer Flores headshot

Wilmer Flores News: Swats seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Flores went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-2 win against Milwaukee.

Flores went deep in the sixth inning, belting a solo shot to give the Giants their first lead. The veteran infielder continued his improbable power surge to start the season -- after hitting just four long balls over 242 plate appearances last year, he's belted seven homers (tied for fifth-most in the league) across 88 plate appearances so far in 2025. Flores is also tied for second in MLB with 24 RBI despite batting a modest .220 with no doubles or triples.

