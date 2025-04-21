Wilmer Flores News: Swats seventh homer

Flores went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-2 win against Milwaukee.

Flores went deep in the sixth inning, belting a solo shot to give the Giants their first lead. The veteran infielder continued his improbable power surge to start the season -- after hitting just four long balls over 242 plate appearances last year, he's belted seven homers (tied for fifth-most in the league) across 88 plate appearances so far in 2025. Flores is also tied for second in MLB with 24 RBI despite batting a modest .220 with no doubles or triples.