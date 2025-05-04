Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Homer, three hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Abreu entered Sunday amid an 0-for-12 skid but broke out with three hits, including a 420-foot solo homer that pulled the Red Sox within one in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old continues to sit against lefties but is slashing a fantastic .279/.394/.523 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored and four steals across 132 plate appearances this season.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now