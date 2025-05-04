Wilyer Abreu News: Homer, three hits in loss

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Abreu entered Sunday amid an 0-for-12 skid but broke out with three hits, including a 420-foot solo homer that pulled the Red Sox within one in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old continues to sit against lefties but is slashing a fantastic .279/.394/.523 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored and four steals across 132 plate appearances this season.