Wilyer Abreu News: Mashes three-run homer

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Abreu capped off a five-homer day for the Red Sox with a three-run blast in the third to put them up 7-0. It was his second homer in as many starts, and he's reached base six times over that span. It was also his third game with three RBI since April 20. For the year, Abreu is hitting .293/.409/.554 with six homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs, four steals and an 18:25 BB:K in 110 plate appearances.