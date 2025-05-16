Wilyer Abreu News: Sitting versus lefty again

Abreu is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Abreu has played against some left-handers this season, but with Rob Refsnyder now healthy, Abreu will yield to Refsnyder in right field versus a lefty (in this case, Chris Sale) for the second straight contest. Abreu has just a .558 OPS in a limited sample (25 plate appearances) against lefties this season.