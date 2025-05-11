Wilyer Abreu News: Smacks 10th homer in win

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Abreu got the Red Sox on the board with a 430-foot blast off Seth Lugo in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old entered Sunday in an 0-for-13 skid but has now slugged four homers through 10 games in May. On the season, he's slashing .279/.380/.551 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and four steals across 158 plate appearances.