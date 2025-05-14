Fantasy Baseball
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Taking seat in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Abreu had started every game dating back to April 29, but he'll head to the bench while the Tigers send reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the hill. Rob Refsnyder will draw the start in right field in place of the lefty-hitting Abreu, who is batting .190 against same-handed pitching this season.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
