Winston Santos Injury: Placed on Double-A IL

Santos was placed on the minor league 7-day injured list Wednesday with a back injury, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Santos suffered a stress reaction in his back and is estimated to be out for at least eight-to-10 weeks. The organization wants a second opinion, but the plan for now is rest and recovery. The 23-year-old right-hander had a promising 2024, when he posted a 3.67 ERA between stops at High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. He also pitched in the All-Star Futures Game. In his two starts this season for Frisco prior to the injury, Santos had a 3.18 ERA with 11 strikeouts across 5.2 innings.