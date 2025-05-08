Wyatt Langford News: Steals two bags in loss

Langford went 1-for-4 with two steals in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Langford put himself in scoring position twice with the steals, his fifth and sixth of the season, but his teammates went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Rangers lost their sixth consecutive series, as the team-wide offensive struggles persist. Langford is one of the few Rangers getting on base with any regularity. He's reached base safely in seven straight contests and is batting .279/.353/.500 through 27 games.