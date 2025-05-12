Fantasy Baseball
Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford News: Supplies offense with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Langford went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Rockies.

The Texas outfielder gave this team a 2-1 lead when he slugged a 412-foot long ball off Colorado starter Chase Dollander in the sixth. Langford snapped a 16-game streak without a homer, over which he batted .238 (15-for-63). Across 137 total plate appearances, the 23-year-old owns a .263/.350/.492 slash line with seven homers, 16 runs scored and 16 RBI.

