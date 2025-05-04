Xander Bogaerts News: Drives in three
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.
Bogaerts opened the scoring with a two-out, RBI single in the first inning before driving in two more runs in the second with a double. It's an encouraging effort from the 32-year-old Bogaerts, who'd gone just 4-for-29 (.138) in his previous eight games. Overall, Bogaerts is slashing .243/.333/.348 with one homer, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and six steals through his first 132 plate appearances this season.
