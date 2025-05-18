Xavier Edwards Injury: Placed on IL

Miami moved Edwards to the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 15, due to a left mid-back strain.

Edwards sat out both Friday and Saturday due to the back issue, and he's now going to need to rest for at least eight more days. In positive news for the Marlins, the team got another starting infielder back, as Otto Lopez (ankle) was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. While Edwards is sidelined, Javier Sanoja will likely handle shortstop duties, as he is Sunday versus Tampa Bay.