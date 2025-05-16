Xavier Edwards Injury: Scratched with back tightness

Edwards was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays due to back tightness, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Edwards has started all 42 games for the Marlins so far this season, but he'll be forced to the bench Friday due to the back issue. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Javier Sanoja steps in at shortstop for Miami.