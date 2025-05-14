Xavier Isaac Injury: Missing in action

Isaac has not played for Double-A Montgomery since May 4 due to an undisclosed injury.

Isaac dealt with an elbow issue in spring training and spent 11 days on the injured list in early April with the injury, so this latest absence could be related. Isaac is slashing .235/.435/.559 with two home runs and one stolen base in 11 games this year. He has a 32.6 percent strikeout rate after logging a 40.6 percent strikeout rate in 31 games at Double-A to close 2024.