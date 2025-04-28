Xavier Isaac News: Enjoying three-game hitting streak

Isaac (elbow) is 4-for-10 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored over his last three games at Double-A Montgomery.

Isaac, who began the 2025 campaign on the 7-day injured list due to an elbow injury suffered during spring training, got off to a tough 2-for-20 start at the dish in his first six appearances. However, he's turned the corner of late, racking up three extra-base hits over his last three games, including his first home run of the year.